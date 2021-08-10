Antoinette “Toni” Darr, 65, of Carrollton died after a long courageous battle with cancer at BJC Hospital in St. Louis.
Born in Jerseyville , she was the daughter of the late Arthur “Dutch” Powers and Emma L. Vahle Powers.
She married G. Allen Darr of Carrollton on Oct. 6, 1978 and he survives. Also surviving are her children: David (Heather) White of Lafayette, LA , Adriane (John) Baker of Carrollton, grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Aurora, Alex and Kirk Baker, Brooklynn White, Isiah Vela, Isabelle Vela and Ezekial Vela, Siblings: Regina Cambron of Brighton, Jeff Powers of Otterville, and a half brother: Joe Noland of Missouri and a sister-in-law: Elaine Atchison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Arthur Powers and Richard Atchison.
Toni held a B.S.N. degree and loved nursing.
She loved scrapbooking, making greeting cards, and all animals. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Carrollton.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening August 11, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Carrollton from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the church with burial in Eldred Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.
