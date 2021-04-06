Anne Margaret Hullett, 54, of St. Charles, MO died Saturday evening, March 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 22, 1966 in Jacksonville, IL, daughter of the late Dennis Murray and Elizabeth Hyde. She married Jack (Frank) Hullett on April 28, 2001 and he survives.
She is survived by her mother of Eldred, IL; sister Amy McMurray (Jerry), nephew Jacob and niece Hannah of Florissant, MO; and cousin Stacy Geabes of Alton, IL. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and by her grandparents Fain and Joyce Murray and Skinny and Jessie Hyde.
After earning a degree in English from Illinois College, Anne worked in many capacities at My Just Desserts in Alton, IL and Elsah, IL. She was an election judge in St. Charles County. She lately acted as secretary for the Dr. Silas Hamilton chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Anne’s favorite activities included spending time with family, friends, and her cats; cooking, gardening, sewing and embroidery, walking, and reading mysteries. She also enjoyed feeding the birds (and raccoons) on her deck.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday April 12, 2021 at Mt. Gilead Cemetery southwest of Carrollton, IL. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Please leave condolence messages at: www.airsman-hires.com.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to any of the following: St. Luke’s Life & Hope Fund https://www.stlukes-stl.com/development/life-hope.html, or O.A.S.I.S. Food Pantry https://oasisfoodpantry.com/how-to-help/.