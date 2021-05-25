Anna Marie “Ann” Coates, 90, of Jacksonville, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Jacksonville. She was born September 28, 1930, in Jerseyville, the daughter of Robert G. and Willena P. Powell Brammeier. She married Robert C. Coates on November 3, 1951, in Manhattan, Kansas, and he preceded her in death on August 23, 2014.
Ann is survived by two sons, Steven B. (Kathy) Coates of Jacksonville and Glenn R. Coates, of Winchester, one daughter, Cynthia (Allen) Prewitt of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Cheri Lynn (Matt) Orris of Bluffs, Ashley Jo (Teddy) Hembrough of Jacksonville, Audrey Ann (Jason) Wardell of Murrayville, and Jared Smock of Jacksonville, and seven great-grandchildren, Abby, Case, Jera, Cayl, Kilynn, Jorja, and Jonah. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Kemp of New Berlin. She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert H. Brammeier and his wife Bette.
Ann graduated from Jersey Township High School with the Class of 1948. She graduated from Our Saviour Hospital School of Nursing in 1951 and, in following her husband, worked as a Registered Nurse in Manhattan, Kansas, Aberdeen, Maryland, San Marcos, Texas, Lawton, Oklahoma, and eventually Jacksonville. She worked at Our Saviour Hospital for 20 years and later retired from Visiting Nurses of Morgan and Scott Counties after 24 ½ years with the VNA. At her retirement, Ann was proud to have a total of 47 years of nursing experience.
In addition to her nursing career, Ann was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling around the country camping with her husband, attending all her children and grandchildren’s events, and cooking for her family. She loved Elvis and Cocker Spaniels.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Church of Our Saviour, with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends following a 3:45 p.m. prayer service, until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Church of Our Saviour. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.