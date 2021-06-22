Anna Mae Mills, 84, of Shipman, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Robings Manor in Brighton.
She was born August 29, 1936, in Jersey County, Illinois, daughter of the late Jesse F. and Anna M. (Crane) Huff.
On April 22, 1955, Anna married Leo Earl Mills in Shipman. He survives.
She was a member of St. Denis Altar Society. Anna loved working on crafts and being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Julia (Lyle) Nilges of Maryland Heights, Susan (Dennis) Strohbeck of Brighton, Laura Vaughan of Brighton; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and one brother, Jesse (Carol) Huff of Goodland, KS; and her daughter in law, Connie Mills of Coffeen, Illinois
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Mills; two sisters; and three brothers
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton.
Burial will follow in St. Denis Cemetery in Shipman.
Memorials may be made the Alzheimer’s Association or Masses.
