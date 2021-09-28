Andrew William Bentley, 34, of Carlinville, passed away at SSM Health SLU Hospital on Friday, September 17. He was born on June 5,1987 to Randy W. and Judy M. (Meece) Bentley in Litchfield, Illinois. He graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 2005. On September 24, 2011 he married Sara L. Harbaugh at First Baptist Church in Gillespie, Illinois. Andrew joined the Marine Corps in 2009 and worked as an Aviation Calibration Tech. until returning home in 2012. In the most recent years, Andrew enjoyed leading Royal Rangers at Carlinville First. He was also an avid gamer, loved wood working, and was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends. But, most importantly, he loved being a stay-at-home dad to his two little girls. Andrew is survived by his loving spouse of almost 10 years, Sara (Harbaugh) and 2 young daughters, Winry and Mavis; father - Randy W. Bentley (wife Susan) of Carlinville; 4 sisters - Anissa Lay (husband Peter) of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, Allison Utter (husband Kevin) of Carlinville, Ashley Dunn (husband Justin) of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and Amanda Bentley of Carlinville; 3 brothers - Aaron Bentley (wife Amanda), Asa Bentley, and Asher Bentley all of Carlinville; grandparents, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy M. Bentley (Meece) on January 4, 2014. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Carlinville First in Carlinville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:30 am at Carlinville First with Pastor Steve Schmidt officiating. Burial will take place at a later date with family at the Rural Cemetery in Carlinville. Memorials are suggested to Royal Rangers Outpost 114 at Carlinville First. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Andrew Bentley, please visit Tribute Store