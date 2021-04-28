Amy Marie Fudge, 51, of Sorento, IL, passed away Monday morning, April 26, 2021 at her residence in Sorento, IL.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is assisting the family.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 4:49 pm
