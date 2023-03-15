Alma Anderson

Alma J. Anderson, 92, passed away, Monday, March 13, 2023 at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy. She was born September 23, 1930 in Carrollton, Il to the late Paul and Eler (Turner) Anderson.
She served three years in the US Air Force, then three years in the US Air Force Reserves. She was employed by Chevrolet in St. Louis in the payroll department; then transferred to the new GM plant in Oklahoma City to implement a new salary/hourly payroll and time keeping department for the new plant. In 1980 she transferred to GM Assembly Division Control Office in Warren, MI as a payroll administrator. She retired in 1988 after 30 ½ years of service.
After retirement she moved back to Alton and had a home built for her and her mother, who was in a nursing home, and cared for her for four years until her death.
Surviving are sisters Frances Ballard of Roodhouse, and Betty (Betsy) Reynolds of Godfrey, nieces, Becky Woodard, Kelly Cooper, and Kyla Farroll, nephews, Gary and Dale Ballard, great nieces, Michele Hankison, Meaghan Kearbey, Caitlyn Hale, Jordan Cooper, Alex Farroll and great nephews Andrew Farroll, David Ballard and Larry Ballard Jr. She is also survived by great, great nieces Machayla, McKenna and Clara Kearbey, Natalie and Isobel Ballard and great, great nephews Landon, Logan and Clayton Kearbey and Ben and Sam Ballard, Jared and Cameron Hankinson.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Smith, niece, Donna Smith, nephew, Larry Ballard, and brothers-in-law Kenneth Ballard, Clarence Smith, and George Reynolds.
Alma was a very busy person, always helping out where needed. Her special Great niece, Meaghan and Great, great nephews Landon and Logan will always remember her generosity and her very caring ways. We will always miss her very generous nature and kindness. We were truly blessed to have such a caring member in our family.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Carter Cemetery in Carrollton, IL. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com