Allen Conrad

Allen Eugene “Buford” Conrad passed away unexpectedly at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in Carrollton, Illinois on January 3, 1960, was the son of Lewis and Norma (Howland) Conrad.
Buford was the life of the party and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and his many friends. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He had a loving and giving heart, never met a stranger and was always willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was an amazing cook, and gave of his talent and his time with countless fundraisers and benefits throughout the years.
Surviving are two sisters, LaVonne Abbott of Jerseyville and Donna Alderson of Freeport; a sister in-law, Cindy Conrad of Jerseyville; aunts, Karen Jones of Jerseyville and Delores Johnson of Wood River; nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Mike) Gamblin of Holiday Shores, Ashley Conrad of Jerseyville, Jason Branham of Jerseyville, Amy Pointer and her companion, John Miles, of Jerseyville and Brad Daiker of Freeport; along with several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Norma Conrad; two brothers and a sister in-law, Wes and Bev Conrad and Steven Conrad; an uncle, Bill Howland and an aunt and uncle, Joann and Robert Delp.
A Celebration of Life will be held at DJ’s Pub and Grill in Jerseyville on Friday, March 31, 2023 beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
