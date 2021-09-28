Alice Smith, 89, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born September 22, 1932, in Waverly, the daughter of Lester and Lucy Bostic Tannahill. Alice married Virgil Smith on January 15, 1950, at the Franklin United Methodist Church parsonage in Franklin. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2021.
Alice is survived by two daughters, Debbie (John) DeLong of Pisgah and Peggy West of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Mark (Leeann) Bergschneider of Pisgah, Shannon (Kevin) Hermes of New Berlin, Tara DeLong of New York, New York, and Brad (Heidi) DeLong of Jacksonville; seven great-grandchildren, Madelyn Hermes, Ben Hermes, Brooke Hermes, Carsyn DeLong, Trey Bergschneider, Donovan Greene and Dawson Greene; one sister, Etheleen Duffy of Jacksonville, and several nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank her caregivers, Ronda Large and Georgia Ratliff. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charlie Bostic and Ed Tannahill.
Alice was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to raising her family and supporting Virgil with the family farm, Alice worked as a clerk at Mid’s Casual Wear, Irwins, and Thompson Jewelers on the Jacksonville square. She enjoyed playing bridge, canasta, and pinochle, and was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball and NCAA basketball. Alice was a longtime member of the Birthday Club.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Friends may call after 12 Noon on Thursday at the funeral home where the family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.