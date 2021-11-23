Alice Mae Meece, 89, of Carlinville, IL, passed away on Sunday evening, November 21, 2021 at Carlinville Area Hospital. Alice was born on January 20, 1932 to Kenneth and Viola (Hovgaard) Carleton in Racine, WI. She married William Edgar Meece on January 20, 1948 in Litchfield, IL and he preceded her in death on January 24, 2008. Alice was a homemaker and farm wife working alongside her husband and raising five children. She would help around the farm driving tractors and hauling grain. Alice loved flowers and was a devoted member of Rural Methodist Church since 1960. Her love for Jesus was of utmost importance to her along with her family. Alice is survived by her son, William Kenneth (Becky) Meece of Carlinville, IL; daughter, Susie Pentland of Australia; son, Kenneth E. Meece of Carlinville, IL; daughter, Peggy Ward of Florida; 22 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, Alice was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Mae Bentley; four gandchildren, and a brother, William Carleton. Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at Rural Cemetery located on Standard City Road, Carlinville, IL. Memorials are suggested to Rural Methodist Church. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alice Meece, please visit Tribute Store
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois readies for Rittenhouse verdict
- Thieves steal car in Godfrey
- Former cop convicted of sexually abusing child
- Body found in South Roxana park
- Appointments will be required at Bethalto driver's license office
- Police raid alleged Wood River drug house
- Fire smolders for second day on bluffs east of Grafton
- Victim identified in Monday night Alton fire
- Earthquake rattles bi-state region
- Social Security benefits increase in 2022