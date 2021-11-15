Alexis “Lexi” K. Crawford, passed away on November 12, 2021 in Alton, IL. She was born on September 16, 2001 to Kimberly Parmenter and Barton Crawford, they survive.
She loved her dog Buster, spending time with friends and family, listening to music and singing, and making people laugh. She was always full of life with a heart of gold.
Surviving are her parents, Kimberly (Robert) Parmenter of Kampsville, IL and Barton (Niki) Crawford of Summer Hill, IL; siblings, Kelsie Fester of Kampsville, Kaleb (Nikki) Northcutt of Fenton, Dalton (Kierston) Northcutt of Granite City, Bryce Crawford of Hardin, Natalie Parmenter of Alton, and Trenton Beatty of Summer Hill; grandparents, Judy Harr of Hardin, Bonnie Shinn of Pittsfield, Lawrence Million of Roodhouse, Shelley and Danny Wilson, and Bruce Crawford; great grandpa, Melvin Keith Cox of White Hall; six aunts and uncles; and eleven nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Lois Crawford, Dorothy Cox and Harold and Helen Million; and great uncle, David Cox.
Visitation will be on Wednesday November 17, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gress Kallal and Schaaf funeral home in Hardin IL
Cremation rite will follow.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com