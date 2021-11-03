Alan Dale "Granny" Bruce, 95, of Virden, IL, passed away Monday evening, November 1, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Dale was born on August 1, 1926 to Robert and Bernice (Bitter) Bruce in Honey Point Township, Macoupin County. He graduated from Litchfield High School and served in the United States Marine Corps as a CPL during the Korean War. On May 26, 1984 he married Linda Hays in Virden, and she survives. Dale was a Safety Examiner for Freeman Crown II Mine in Virden, retiring in 1994. He started working at Monterey Coal Mine in Carlinville before transferring to Virden. Dale also farmed before and after his career with the coal mines in the Macoupin County area. He was a member of Prairie Temple Assemblies of God Church in Virden, where he was an usher and greeter for many years. Although he spent much of his time working, he loved spending time in the field farming, as well as gardening, and watching westerns on television. Along with his wife Linda Bruce of Virden, Dale is survived by four sons, Tony (Tracy) Bruce of Gentry, AR, Daniel (Florencia) Emerick of Milton, FL, Joe (Kathy) Bruce of Glen Carbon, IL, and Dale (Brandi) Walley of Virden, IL; three daughters, Michelle Bruce of Marissa, IL, Lynda (Evan) Ibberson of Virden, IL, and Robin (David) Stewart of Pascagoula, MS; nine grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Robert and Maurice Bruce, and a sister, Jennie Crawford. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Prairie Temple Assemblies of God Church located at 18700 State Route 4, Virden, IL 62690. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10:00 am at the church with Pastor Terry Turner officiating. Burial will take place in Girard Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Prairie Temple Assemblies of God Church, Virden, IL. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alan Bruce, please visit Tribute Store
