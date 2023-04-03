Ada Lawton

Ada V. Lawton, 97, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Nursing Care.
She was born on May 29, 1925 in Macoupin County, IL the daughter of Wesley J. and Myrtle F. (Strohbeck). She married Ted B. Lawton June 25, 1946 at the Fosterburg Baptist Church and he preceded her in death.
Ada and her husband were active members of Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton. She was a member of the Golden Emblem Club for Owens-Illinois retirees. Ada enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, cooking, and gardening outside. Ada volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family and friends.
Ada is survived by two daughters Janet and Sean Shannon of Orlando, FL, and Debra and Jim Hanner of Bunker Hill, IL; five grandchildren, Marcie and Bud Graf, Ted Hanner, Jake and Lacey Hanner, Lucas Hanner and Kristin, and Wesley and Jenny Hanner; fourteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Ted; Ada is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton with Rev. Alberto Ramirez officiating.
Burial will take place in Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Main Street United Methodist Church or Crisis Food Center.
