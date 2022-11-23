Zion Samuel Ratchford, 18, of Granite City, Illinois left this earthly world to be with Jesus on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. He was born May 19, 2004, in Granite City, the son of Rev. Benjamin David and Laura Diane (Davis) Ratchford of Granite City. Zion graduated Cum Laude from Father McGivney Catholic High School on May 15, 2022. He loved attending and was a member of Champions Community Church in Valley Park, Missouri and cherished his church families and friends throughout the years. He achieved his Brown Belt in Tae Kwon Do and received his training with Murdock’s Tae Kwon Do USA in Granite City. He enjoyed working on his podcast as an amateur film critic and thoroughly enjoyed one of his favorite shows, The Office. One could say Funko Pops was an addiction for him, as he had quite the extensive gathering of them. He also had a love for 80’s music and enjoyed wearing his variety of graphic t-shirts he collected. Zion had a strong faith, very determined, always put others before himself and believed that with God all things are possible. He was a quiet, kind soul who also like to be goofy, joking and always wanted to have fun and enjoy life. He was loved by all including his school friends, teachers and his care teams of doctors and nurses. In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by two loving sisters, Gracelyn and Selah Ratchford of Granite City; grandparents, Michael and Diane Davis of Maryville and Rev. Rick and Robin Dill of Glen Allen, Virginia; great grandparents, Rev. William C. and Oleda Ratchford of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Janice Fox of Galax, Virginia; aunts and uncles, Rev. Mike and Amanda Davis of Maryville, Matthew and Jayla Johnston of Granite City, Matthew and Anna Graham of Richmond, Virginia and Zachary and Charis Napier of Richmond, Virginia; many cousins; other extended family and friends. He was preceded by his grandfather, Rev. David Ratchford and great grandparents, Rev. D.G. Fox, Monte Ratchford, Clyde and Virgie Bradford and Clarence L. Davis and Sylvia Ann Molski. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, with Rev. Michael Shattuck officiating. You may join the funeral service livestream on his tribute wall at www.irwinchapel.com. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Champions Community Church, 76 S. Highway Drive, Valley Park, MO 63088 or to The Costas Center at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and can be made at www.glennon.org. Memorials donations may also be accepted at the funeral home. The family of Zion would like to thank Dr. Christopher Hugge, Dawn, Kelly and staff of 4 North and the Costas Center of Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for the loving care you have given our son and our family through the past years. Zion will never be forgotten! We love you 3000!
