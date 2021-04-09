Yvonne M. Adelsberger, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:28 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Liberty Village of Maryville. She was born January 26, 1936 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Basil and Etta (Reading) Wilson. She had worked as a motel desk clerk in Granite City for many years. She attended Glenview Assembly of God Church in Granite City and loved playing Bingo. She cherished her family and friends and will be remembered for the love and special times she shared. She is survived by a son, William Adelsberger of Granite City; four grandchildren, Payge Adelsberger, Emma Adelsberger, Tricia Adelsberger and Camilla Rogers; many great grandchildren; five siblings and their spouses, Evelyn and Dan Holmes of Granite City, Richard and Loretta Wilson of Granite City, Flora Graham of Ohio, David and Joyce Wilson of Granite City and Patricia and Bob Parks of Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, William Adelsberger; two sisters, Wanda Baumberger and Edna Gean and a brother, Charles Wilson.
In celebration of her life, private visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of a private funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. www.irwinchapel.com