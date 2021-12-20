Xada Burnett, 17, of Granite City, IL died on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on February 3, 2004 in Granite City, IL to Leanna Smelser.
The loving daughter was a senior at Granite City High School. She enjoyed making people laugh and dancing. Xada loved makeup and music.
Besides her mother, Xada is survived by a brother, Xander Burnett of Granite City; a sister, Bethany Biggs of Granite City; her mother’s boyfriend, Jose Salas of Granite City; step father, Josh Allen of Granite City; step mother, Stephanie Ybarra of Granite City; maternal grandparents, Cristy and Laura Smelser of Granite City and paternal grandmother, Linda Jovi of Rosewood Heights, IL. Also surviving are a paternal great grandmother, Judy Jovi of Rosewood Heights, IL; grandmother, Wanda Allen of Granite City; grandparents, Karen and Dan Krankel of Brighton, IL and many loving and amazing aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Xada is also survived by her biological father, Joseph Burnett.
Xada is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Rick Smelser Sr.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory in Granite City, IL.
