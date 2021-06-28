Wilma June Brimm, 68 of Granite City passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Wilma was born on July 10, 1952 in Swainsboro, GA; the daughter of the late Charles Marsh and Florence (Boelling) Brown. Wilma was a loving wife and mom who was a member of Bethel Chapel Pentecostal Church in Granite City. Wilma enjoyed her days of competing in the Senior Olympics and the many activities at church camp. She was a well known fisherman and was always up for playing any kind of games. Wilma will be remembered for the love of her family, friends and all the special times they shared together.
Wilma is survived by and will be missed by her husband; Bill Brimm, whom she married on October 4, 1974; her son, Ryan Brimm of Granite City; granddaughters, Maya June Brimm of Granite City, Mila Grace Brimm of Granite City; brother, Thomas and Betty Marsh of Missouri; sisters, Linda Bauman of Florida, Bonnie and Roger Gibson of Florida, Elaine and Danny Lewis of Godfrey, IL.
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her brothers; Donald Vincent, Dennis Stearns; sisters, Gloria Jean Homan, Mae Horn.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Bethel Chapel Pentecostal Church, 2445 Ohio Ave. in Granite City. Visitation will continue on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor David Brimm officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Parkinson’s Association.