Wilma J. Veizer, 89 of Granite City passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at her home.
Wilma was born on November 18, 1931 in Batchtown, IL; the daughter of the late John T. and Agatha (Droege) Sievers. Wilma was a homemaker and mom who raised seven children with her husband in a small home in Granite City. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison, a member of the St. Elizabeth Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, St. Ann Society at St. Mary Catholic Church and a friend of the Order of Franciscans. In her free time Wilma enjoyed her days of spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored. Wilma loved her church family and enjoyed the numerous events that she attended. Most of all Wilma loved all of her family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Wilma is survived by and will be missed by her children; Gail and Randy Henrichs of Estes Park, CO, Rhonda Grider of Booneville, MS, Barbara and Greg Kinder of O’Fallon, MO, Carla Veizer of Granite City, IL, John and Lisa Veizer of Granite City, IL, Chris Veizer of Granite City, IL, David and Mary Veizer of St. Rose, IL; grandchildren, Sean Grider, Erika and Cody Coleman, Erin Grider and Ray Bhawnani, Ian Veizer and fiancé Megan Andersen, Evan Veizer, Cierra Veizer, Nathan Veizer, Kalyn Adams and fiancé Joey Kendall, Morgan Adams, Keira Veizer; 2 great-grandchildren and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband; Ronald J. “Ronnie” Veizer, whom she married on
June 18, 1955 and her brother, Wilfrid “Poof” Sievers.
In celebration of Wilma’s life, a memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1621 10th Street in Madison. Following mass, there will be a gathering at Engelbert Hall behind the church for friends and family to share memories of Wilma. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church.