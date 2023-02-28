obit stock color

Willie A. Garnett, 73, of Pontoon Beach, Illinois passed away at 12:43 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at his home.  He was born May 10, 1949, in Albuquerue, New Mexico, a son of the late Willie A. and Jeanne (Wernhoff) Garnett.  He had worked as a security guard for many years and enjoyed reading and watching movies.  The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.  He is survived by a daughter, Ann Harris of Pontoon Beach; a grandson, Lawrence Harris III of Pontoon Beach; two sisters, Anita Boon and Marcia Koleff; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.  In celebration of his life, a graveside service with full military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.  You may meet the family around 1:15 p.m. at the Sylvan Springs family gathering lot which is located on Sheridan Road before the main entrance of the cemetery.  Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.  www.irwinchapel.com