William Vincent Morris, 70, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
He was born on March 28, 1951 in Granite City, IL to Noel Morris and Leona (Trebing) Morris.
William married Norma Mize in Granite City, IL on June 28, 2003.
The loving husband was a machine operator for several manufacturers. He enjoyed fishing once in a while.
Besides his wife, William is survived by 2 daughters: Jeanette Brown of Mitchell, IL and Teresa Johnson of Collinsville, IL; 2 step daughters: Jeanna Pinkley of Centralia, IL and Laura Winnie of Granite City, IL; a step son, Michael Mize of Granite City, IL; 4 grandchildren: Garrett Brown, Faith Brown, Isaac Johnson and Mackenzie Johnson; 5 step grandchildren: Danielle Pinkley, Daylon Pinkley, Loren Worthen, Brayden Winnie and Megan Mahurin and a sister, Shirley Coonrod of Glen Carbon, IL.
William is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Morris.
Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
