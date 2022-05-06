William David Shoffner, 83, of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at his home.
He was born on October 4, 1938 in St. Louis, MO to Clarence Shoffner and Ermel (Thomas) Sandifer.
William married Myrtle Huntze in St. Louis on February 17, 1956. She preceded him in death in 1998.
The loving father and grandfather was a member of the Teamsters Local 688. He worked for different steel mills for over 30 years and retired from Southwest Steel in Madison, Il. William was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and he also enjoyed football.
William is survived by 2 daughters: Susan (James) Biggers of Springfield, IL and Sally (Michael) Williams of Collinsville, IL; a son, Jeffrey Shoffner of St. Louis, MO; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 3 great- great grandchildren. Also surviving are 2 brothers: Donnie (Carol) Shoffner of TX ad Wayne Shoffner of Ballwin, MO and 2 sisters: Bonnie Faraone of St. Louis, MO and Shirley Abt of AZ.
Besides his wife and parents, William is preceded in death by 3 sons: Thomas David Shoffner, Daniel Robert Shoffner and John Wayne Shoffner and a brother, Curtis Shoffner.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Rd in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
