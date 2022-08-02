William “Scott” Seago, 66, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Bria of Cahokia Care Center in Cahokia, IL.
He was born on September 13, 1955 to William Seago and Margo Huff.
Scott enjoyed riding his motorcycle. His family was the most important thing to him. In recent years, Scott started attending church and he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mitchell in Mitchell, IL.
Survivors include a son, Kyrell Anderson; a nephew, Tyler (Karli) Seago; a niece, Tori Seago; 4 great nephews and many cousins.
Besides his parents, Scott is preceded in death by a brother, Mark Seago.
Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Mitchell, IL
Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Rd in Granite City, IL
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com