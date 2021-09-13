William Louis Hoover 79 of Granite City passed September 10, 2021
Born June 9, 1942 in Granite City son of the late Emmett and Pearl Hoover.
Survived by his son Edward Hoover of Granite City and daughter Judith M. (Richard) Thomas of Granite City. Grandchildren : Erin Hoover, Tyler Hoover, Samuel Thomas, Catelynn Thomas, Audreanna Thomas and great grand child Mason Hoover.
Preceded by his wife Donna Belch Hoover in 2011, daughter-in-law Gloria Hoover and his parents.
Safety officer in Department of Defense retired in 1996. U.S. Navy Veteran and American Legion member.
Visitation Wednesday September 15, 2021 10 AM till noon at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, Illinois.
Graveside service Wednesday September 15, 2021 at 1:15pm McKendree Chapel Cemetery,
Keyesport , Illinois.
Suggested Memorials; St. Jude Hospital, Boys town, Easter Seals or Wounded Warrior Project.