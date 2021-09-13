Hoover 2.png

William Louis Hoover 79 of Granite City passed September 10, 2021

Born June 9, 1942 in Granite City  son of the late Emmett and Pearl Hoover.

Survived by his son Edward Hoover of Granite City and daughter Judith M. (Richard) Thomas of Granite City. Grandchildren : Erin Hoover, Tyler Hoover, Samuel Thomas, Catelynn Thomas, Audreanna Thomas and great grand child Mason Hoover.

Preceded by his wife Donna Belch Hoover in 2011, daughter-in-law Gloria Hoover and his parents.

Safety officer in Department of Defense  retired in 1996.   U.S. Navy Veteran  and American Legion member.

 Visitation  Wednesday  September 15, 2021  10 AM till noon at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, Illinois.

Graveside service  Wednesday September 15, 2021  at 1:15pm  McKendree Chapel  Cemetery,

Keyesport , Illinois.

Suggested Memorials;  St. Jude Hospital,  Boys town, Easter Seals or Wounded Warrior Project.