William Len Schertz, 88, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Eden Village in Glen Carbon, IL.
He was born on September 14, 1933 in Sterling, IL to Alvin Peter and Kathryn Margaret (Gerdes) Schertz.
The U.S. Army veteran served in Korea and the reserves. He was a member of VFW Post 1300 in Granite City, IL, Amvets Post 51 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 126 in Granite City, IL. William was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City and he had worked for Caterpillar, Amoco Gas, McDonnell Douglas and Boeing. He loved bowling, boating, fishing and capturing memories with his camera.
William is survived by two daughters: Lola (Mike) Germano of Spokane, WA and Twilla (Steve) Ross of Vandalia, IL; a son in law, Darryl King and eight grandchildren: Jason King, Kevin King, Hanna Goeller, Hayley Schertz, Steve Germano, Chris Germano, Bobby Germano and Anna Kay Ross.
Besides his parents, William is preceded in death by a daughter, Joan King; a son, Alvin Schertz; a brother, Sidney Schertz and a sister, Joan Frahm.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
