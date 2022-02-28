William L. “Bill” Davis, 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born December 6, 1933 in Paducah, Kentucky, a son of the late Vernell Clifton and Versie (Stokes) Davis. He married Charline (Burnham) Davis on November 29, 1959 in Moscow, Kentucky and she survives. He had worked for P.N. Hirsch in Granite City and later with Central Hardware and Sears with many years of dedicated service as an operations manager. He was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church in Granite City and a member of The Waggoneers dancing and camping group. He and his wife enjoyed many years of square dancing, enjoyed his days of camping and had a very artistic talent with painting and woodworking. In addition to his beloved wife of 62 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Deidre “DeeDee” and Barry Green of St. Jacob; a son, William Christopher Davis of Granite City; a grandson, Austin Green; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Davis and four sisters, Billie Bland, JoAnn Peck, Barbara Vandervelde and Betty Staley.
In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held at Unity Baptist Church in Granite City at a later date to be announced with Reverend Jarad Corzine officiating. Burial will be at Pilot Oak Cemetery in Pilot Oak, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.