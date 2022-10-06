William Charles Jones, 55, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at his home.
He was born on November 18, 1966 in St. Louis, MO to Gary Jones and Ruby (Edwards) Smith.
William enjoyed motorcycles especially his Harley Davidson. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. William will be missed by his dog, Zeta.
Besides his parents, William is survived by 2 sons: William Jones II of Granite City and Josh Chesten of Granite City; 5 grandchildren: Bentley, Dawn, Jeffery, Jordan and Alexis; a special friend, Faith Dunnavant; a brother, Michael Jones of Chaffee, MO and a sister, Charlene Fitzgerald of Branson, MO.
William is preceded in death by a brother, John Fitzgerald.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
