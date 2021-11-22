William J. (Bill) Dickerson, 92 of Maryville, was born June 20, 1929 in Granite City, Il., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 20, 2021, surrounded by family.
Bill proudly served in the Army during the Korean War, and upon his return, on October 17, 1953 he married Patsy (Pat) Hovis, the love of his life, in Patterson, Mo. by his grandfather M.S. Smith. Bill retired from Granite City Steel after 43 years of service. He served in various positions in the church as a Deacon, Trustee and Board Member because of his Faith and Love for the Lord. Bill was known as a man who could be called on to help in anyway, and loved working with his hands.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Pat Dickerson of Maryville, Il., and children Terri (Chuck) Borth, Tim (Karen) Dickerson, his grandchildren, Amy (Danny) Wells, Jason (Stephanie) Borth, Sarrah Dickerson, Rebekah (Jason) Roberson, and 8 great grandchildren. Sisters Bonnie Mitchell, Sandy Allen, and brother Robert (Sonny) Dickerson, as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
In addition to his parents, Jess and Lora Dickerson, Bill was preceded in death by his brother Paul Dickerson, sister Freida Rose, and granddaughter Jessica Dickerson.
His Going Home Celebration will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Danny Wells officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Samaritans Purse, Africa Vision of Hope, or your preferred Mission Organization.
