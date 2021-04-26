William F. “Bill” Klock, 63 of Granite City passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital.
Bill was born on December 5, 1957 in St. Louis; the son of the late John J. and Dorothy (Maddox) Klock. Bill was a security guard and proudly served his country in the United States Army and in his free time Bill enjoyed his days of spending time with his family and friends.
Bill is survived by and will be missed by his sisters; Norma Meier of Moscow Mills, MO, Betty Klock of Wood River, IL; nephews, Jim McMillan of Granite City, Derrick McMillan of South Roxana, IL; 4 great-nieces and nephews and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sisters; Patricia McMillan and Theresa Klock.
In celebration of Bill’s life, a graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Gatewood Garden Cemetery, 7133 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis.