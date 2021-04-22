Mr. William Eugene Monse, 74, of Troy, Mo., passed away on April 20, 2021.
He was born on February 11, 1947, in Granite City. After attending the local grammar school, he went on to graduate from Granite City Senior High School. In 1965, he met the love of his life, Brenda Kinworthy, in Granite City. The two love birds were married on Valentine’s Day, 1970, and just recently celebrated 51 years together. He was a hard worker, and gave 100 percent to everything he accomplished. When he wasn’t working, he could be found spending time with his wife, and family. William was a member of the First Christian Church of Troy, and he enjoyed attending there. He was a very kind person and his family was always his first priority. William will be remembered lovingly by all those who knew him.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Monse, of Troy, his daughters: Stephanie Monse-Kersting and her husband, Matt, of Winfield, Mo., Bethanie Royer and her husband, Joseph, of Troy; grandchildren, Cole and Mia Kersting, Chenoa and Jeremiah Royer, and one great-grandchild due in September; two sisters, Cindy Cochran of Granite City, and Brenda Kay Cochran-Bruening of St. Charles, Mo.; one aunt, Jeannie Buckingham of West Frankfort, Ill.; sister-in-law, Tricia Stagner and her husband, Roger, of Sarasota, Fla.; brother-in-law, Richard Kinworthy of Granite City; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen (Martin) Cochran; maternal grandparents, Cora and Jesse Martin Sr.; his in-laws; Nina and Donald Kinworthy; sister-in-law, Lynn Kinworthy; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the First Christian Church of Troy, 1302 Boone St., Troy, Mo..
A funeral service is also scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the church in Troy. Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Moore will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church of Troy, c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone St., Troy, MO, 63379, (636) 528-8244.