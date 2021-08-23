William C. "Bill" McBee, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home. He was born July 20, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late William Maxwell McBee and the late Vestelle (Gilliam) Montanye. He married Marilyn J. (Powers) McBee on May 21, 1955 in St. Louis, Missouri and she survives. He had served as a custodian with the Granite City School District for 17 years until his retirement in 1995. After his retirement, he went to work for the Casino Queen with 16 years of service as a custodian. "Mac"was known to be a collector of anything collectible, was an avid rock, mineral and fossil hunter for many years, enjoyed fishing and photography throughout the years. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 66 years, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Kathy McBee of St. Charles, Missouri; a daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Erik Dam of Castle Pines, Colorado; five grandchildren, Samantha McBee, Nicholas Dam, Stephanie Dam, Paxton Culp and Haley Johnson; two great grandchildren, Elijah Durso and Lincoln Culp; a sister and brother-in-law, Carole and Victor Martin of Valparaiso, Florida; a brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Cathy Wess; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin McBee and a sister, Helen Rolf.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Missouri Baptist Medical Center Heart Research and may be accepted at the funeral home.