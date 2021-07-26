William “Bill” Francis Hoppe Sr., age 81, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at his home. Bill was born on July 3, 1940 in St. Louis, MO, a son of the late Frank Hoppe and Norma (Germen) Hoppe.
On November 11, 1961, Bill married Patricia Sue Mott, the love of his life in Granite City, IL. Bill was a faithful member of Word of Life Tabernacle in Granite City, IL, and he enjoyed going to church to serve the Lord. He retired from Spectralite after 42 years of dedicated service. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a dear friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, William Hoppe Jr.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Patricia Sue Hoppe of Granite City, IL; loving son, Steven (Jennifer) Hoppe of Gilbert, AZ; proud grandfather to Billy (Amanda) Hoppe III of Collinsville, IL and Christian (Blake) Randall of Granite City, IL; proud great-grandfather to Billy Hoppe IIII, Brayden Hoppe, Bryson Randall and Nora Randall; dear sister-in-law, Delores Mott of Pontoon Beach, IL; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, with Pastor Cathy Crippen officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Word of Life Tabernacle. Donations will be accepted at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.