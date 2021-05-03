William “Bill” E. Baugh, age 86, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at his home. Bill was born on October 23, 1934 in Birds Point, MO, a son of the late Frank Baugh and Ruth (Francis) Baugh.
On December 31, 1954, Bill married Kathryn L. Kidd, the love of his life in Mississippi and Kathryn passed away on March 18, 2001. He was a faithful member of West 22nd Street Baptist Church in Granite City, IL. Bill started working on the river at thirteen years old and became the youngest riverboat Captain at 19 years old. After many years on the river, he went to work for Granite City Steel in 1955, retiring as a yard maintenance foreman. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and hunting, but his passion was golf and he loved playing a few rounds with his family and friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Bill loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle and a friend to many. Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur, Tom, Charlie and Lawrence Baugh; and by a sister, Hallie Sichling.
He is survived by his loving children, William “Andy” (Melanie) Baugh of Edwardsville, IL, Mark (Debby) Baugh of Granite City, IL, Rusty (Sallie) Baugh Sr., of Granite City, IL and Connie (David) Noel of Edwardsville, IL; dear sister, Lucy Noisworthy of Charleston, MO; proud grandfather to Kristi Aljets, Clinton Baugh, Bobby (Bonnie) Scott, Julie (Adam) Doll, Cody Baugh, Rusty (Megan) Baugh Jr., Christopher (Tabi) Baugh, Amy (Doug) Sims, Blake Noel, Nicholas Noel, Sarah (Mike) Raschen, Eric (Emily) Smith and Arianna (Christopher) Green; proud great-grandfather to twenty-seven great-grandchildren and proud great-great-grandfather to one great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, with Pastor Keith Braddock officiating.
Bill will be laid to rest next to Kathryn at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to West 22nd Street Baptist Church. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.