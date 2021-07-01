William “Bill” Barnett, age 86, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Bill was born on December 14, 1934 in Alpine, KY, a son of the late Fred Barnett and Florence (Blankenship) Barnett.
On July 2, 1955, Bill married Fay O’Bear, the love of his life in Madison, IL. Bill retired from Reilly Industries in Granite City, IL, after 42 years of dedicated service. He also owned and operated Granite City Termite & Pest Control. He was a member of Masonic Triple Lodge in Granite City, IL. Bill attended Church of God of Prophecy in Madison, IL. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and he also enjoyed hunting and watching NASCAR races. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Bill loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his stepmother, Alma Barnett; son-in-law, Fred Jackson Jr.; three sisters, Billie, Melvina and Austine; and by two brothers, Phil and Ronnie.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife, Fay Barnett of Granite City, IL; loving children, Barbara Jackson of Granite City, IL, Carol Bradshaw of Granite City, IL and Kenneth (Cindy) Barnett of Olean, MO; siblings, Thomas Barnett of OH, Iva Gay (Ed) Griggs of OH and Edna Carol Jackson of KY; proud grandfather to Renee (Matthew) Baldwin of Granite City, IL, Scott (Katie) Jackson of Edwardsville, IL, Joshua (Amy) Barnett of Nixa, MO, Jeremy Barnett of Granite City, IL; Holly Bradshaw of Granite City, IL and Mark D. (Liz) Bradshaw Jr. of Granite City, IL; 15 dear great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to the family. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.