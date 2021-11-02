William Alan Lawrence, 65, passed away at 7:01pm on Friday, September 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born on August 24, 1956, in Alton, the son of the late Billy Dean and Marilyn J. (Shoemaker) Lawrence. Survivors include one son: William Lawrence of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, three daughters and two sons in law: Tamra Nicole “Nikki” and Jordan West of Trempealeau, Wisconsin, Annika and David Chavalas of Alberton, Montana, Rebekka Lawrence of Waukesha, Wisconsin, one grandson: Bennett West, a sister and brother in law: Judy and Butch McGill of Rosewood Heights, a brother and sister in law: Joe and Christina Lawrence of Spring Hill, Florida, a niece, three nephews, two step nephews, his step mom: Gail Lawrence of Alton, and many other extended family and friends.
Alan was formerly employed as a mechanic. He was a past member of Grace Church in Wisconsin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece: Jennifer Smith.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 9am until time of memorial services at 10am on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Abundant Life Church in Wood River. Pastor Chris Clark will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to First Fruits, 28251 State Highway 16, Jerseyville, Illinois, 62052 and will be accepted at the funeral home.