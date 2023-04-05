William Agles Jr., 70, of Granite City, passed away on March 17, 2023. Bill never knew a stranger and always had a smile on his face and that Irish twinkle in his eyes.
He is survived by his wife of 36 wonderful years, Pamela G. Agles of Edwardsville, and his sons, William Agles III of Granite City, and Joseph Agles of Smithton. Also surviving are 6 stepchildren that were proud to call him dad; Pat Sanders and Vincent Sanders of Granite City, Jenny Martin of Edwardsville, Candy Stiles of Granite City, Daktori Sanders of Edwardsville, Amanda Stroud of Scottsdale, AZ; his sister, Angela Agles-Kempfer of Granite City, his niece and her children, Kristin Croissant-Summers, Brandon Summers, Jakob Summers, and Kristopher Summers all of Belleville, IL. He is survived by one aunt, Jeanette Krug of Glen Carbon Illinois, and one uncle, Lloyd Weeks of Maryville. Bill additionally had 40 grand and great-grandchildren to bless his life along with many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Agles Sr., and Joan Moller Agles.
Bill was a lifelong mechanic in the Edwardsville area, beginning his career with his father. Upon his father's untimely death, he began working for the other family business, McLean Auto Repair. Bill retired from McLean Auto Repair in Edwardsville Illinois. During his earlier times, he served 12 years as a wrestling coach for Edwardsville Kids Club Wrestling and loved to fish.
In accordance with Bill's wishes, he was cremated and there will be no funeral service.