Wilhelm Gabriel Verschuyl, 89, of Glen Carbon, IL died on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Granite City, IL.
He was born on December 25, 1932 in Bandung Indonesia to Johannes F. Verschuyl and Marie Doeve.
Wilhelm married Christine Schotel in Bandung Indonesia on May 16, 1957. She preceded him in death in 2016.
The loving father and grandfather was a member of the Niedringhaus Methodist Church, a former president of the Kiwanis Club in Granite City, IL, and was a past executive board member of IBEW Local 309. Wilhelm was a private pilot who enjoyed flying. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Wilhelm is survived by 2 daughters: Patricia (Joseph) Todd of Highland, IL and Marge ( J. Kevin) Ogle of Edwardsville, IL; 2 sons: Johannes (Leslie) Verschuyl of Granite City, IL and Jeff (Barb) Morgan of Hendersonville, TN; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 brothers: Ferdinand (Joyce) Verschuyl and James (Yvonne) Verschuyl both of the Netherlands and a sister, Linda (Ewout) van Leeuwen of Spain.
Besides his wife and parents, Wilhelm is preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Verschuyl and a sister, Pricilla Verschuyl.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.