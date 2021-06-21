Wesley Thompson, age 94, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Wesley was born on June 15, 1927 in Elco, IL, a son of the late Ben Thompson and Violet Alice (Tucker) Thompson.
Wesley was a World War II veteran who proudly served in the United States Navy. After serving in the Navy, Wesley enlisted in the United States Army as a Paratrooper, serving proudly in the Korean War. On April 27, 1956, Wesley married Opal Marie Branch, the love of his life and Opal passed away on February 24, 2016. Wesley was a member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City, IL. He retired as a lead man from National Vendors in Bridgeton, MO, after many years of dedicated service. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. Wesley was also a sports fan, and he never missed a hockey game that his grandson, Ryan, played in. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, who were his greatest joys. Wesley loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Wesley was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Sue Lee; and by four brothers, Billy, Jerry, Carl and Donald Thompson;
Wesley is survived by his loving daughter, Brenda (Bob) Murray of Granite City, IL; siblings, Wayne (Lois) Thompson and Carmen Williams; grandchildren, Melissa (Richard) Reader, Cari (Brian) Palmisano, Vicki (Russell) English, Carrie (Ed) Lemmon, Cindy (John) Grant and Bobbie (Karan) Murray; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating.
Wesley will be laid to rest next to Opal at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Calvary Life Church. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.