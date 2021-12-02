Wesley Scott Taylor, 56, of Troy, IL died on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born on May 19, 1965 in Granite City, IL to Harold and Joyce (Pasley) Taylor.
Wesley enjoyed building model cars and trucks.
The loving son and father is survived by his parents; a daughter, Lori Taylor of Maryville, IL and her fiancé, JuPaul; a son, Daniel Robertson of Godfrey, IL his fiancé, Melissa Hemann of Troy, IL; 4 grandchildren: JuPaul, Ezekiel, Kaydin and Acelynn; 2 brothers: Harold James Taylor, Jr of Granite City, IL and Steven Taylor of Granite City, IL and a sister, Sherri (Davin) Guardiola of Glen Carbon, IL.
Wesley is preceded in death by a son, Wesley James Taylor and a sister, Carla Taylor.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. The funeral will be on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
