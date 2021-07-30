Wesley D. “Denny” McClery Sr. of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL.
He was born on April 4, 1944 in Collinsville, IL to George and Marjorie (Hall) McClery.
Wesley married Elizabeth Wilcox on June 6, 1964 in Edwardsville, IL.
The loving husband and father enjoyed reading, playing the guitar and NASCAR racing.
Besides his wife, Wesley is survived by a daughter, Melinda Watson of Granite City, IL; a son, Jeffrey (Linda) McClery of Granite City, IL; 7 grandchildren: Ricky Watson, Jr, Rebecca LeMaster, Julie McClery, Rachel McClery, Michael Ortiz, Christopher Ortiz and Brian Ortiz; 5 great grandchildren; daughter in law, Darlene McClery of Granite City, IL; a brother, Mike (Marie) McClery of Pontoon Beach, IL; 2 sisters: Joan Bilderbach of Granite City, IL and Karen (Jerry) Deen of TX; and a sister in law, Jackie McClery.
Wesley is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Wesley McClery, Jr; a grandson, Ryan Watson; 2 brothers: Robert McClery and Greg McClery and a brother in law, Richard Bilderbach.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.