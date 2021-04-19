Wayne V. Bryant, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:34 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his home. He was born July 6, 1935 in Granite City, a son of the late Wilbur and Mildred Bryant. He married Donna Lee (Wickam) Bryant on August 29, 1964 in Granite City and she passed away on October 30, 2000. He later married Carol (Jones) Beyer Bryant on May 23, 2007 in Granite City and she survives. Wayne retired from the Engineering Department at Ameren after 35 years of dedicated service with Illinois Power. He served his country with the National Guard. He was a devoted and loving husband, dad, grandpa, stepfather, brother, uncle and friend. To his co-workers and many others he was known as Wayno and to his good friend he was known as Buddy. He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Granite City where he was active with the choir. Wayne was a dedicated St. Louis Cardinals fan for all 162 games unless they went to playoffs, then there were more and he watched them all. His passion for bowling is undeniable. He loved it and all of the many friends he bowled with over the years and he kept the Pepsi people in business. Wayne was also a member of the Rt. 66 Club and had a passion for antique cars and trucks and enjoyed restoration and buying and selling throughout the years. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a son, Michael (Amy) Bryant of Granite City, three stepsons, Tony (Julie) Beyer of Granite City, Phillip (Donna) Beyer of Bunker Hill and Jim (Joanna) Beyer of Cahokia; eight grandchildren, Kacie Elizabeth Bryant and Brock Ryne Bryant, Justin, Bryan, Lindsey, Keri, Nathan and Josh Beyer; a great granddaughter, Marie Lily Beyer; a sister, Geraldine Recer Graham of Litchfield; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his first wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna (Gene) Maris. In celebration of his life, a private visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of private funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Richard Newcom officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the Kacie Bryant Benefit Fund or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in honor of Jim Beyer and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
