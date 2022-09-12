Ward Michael “Mike” Stroehmer, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 7, 2022 at his home.
Mike was born April 22, 1959 in Sedalia, Missouri, to the late Frank and W.J (Ward) Stroehmer.
He worked as a Journeyman Glass Installer for many years. Mike could fix anything and enjoyed working on cars. He was an avid Cardinal fan and an animal lover. Mike loved to ride Harley’s. He enjoyed walking through old cemeteries with his sister where they would check all the dates on the headstones.
Survivors include his brother, Rob Stroehmer of Staunton, Illinois; sister, Rhonda Johnson of Belleville, Illinois; and brother, Frank Stroehmer of Belleville, Illinois; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Judith Ann Williams.
In accordance with Mike’s wishes, cremation will be handled by Irwin Chapel of Granite City, Illinois. Inurnment will take place at a later date.