Wanda Lee Roberson, 56, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, January 30, 2023 as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
She was born on October 26, 1966 in Granite City, IL to Ronald Dunnavant and Diana (Hutchinson) Farmer.
Wanda enjoyed swimming and collecting old items.
The loving mother and daughter is survived by her mother; a daughter, Megan (Trent) Jones of Bethalto; 2 sons: Jonathan (Brandy) Fuller of Edwardsville and Sean (Anthony) Fuller of Chicago; 2 grandchildren: Tyson and Talon; 1 granddaughter on the way; step-father, Pat Farmer of Pontoon Beach; a brother, William Farmer of Pontoon Beach; 2 sisters: Karen (Robert) Kimble of Pontoon Beach and Lynn (Chandra) Munnangi of Plano, TX and 3 nephews: Christopher Munnangi, Tyler Elston and Nathan Munnangi.
Wanda is preceded in death by her father.
A memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com