Wanda Nell Robeff, 99, of Granite City, IL, born December 24, 1922, in Eldorado, IL passed away at 1:17 a.m., on Friday, June 10, 2022 at her home.
Wanda worked for McKesson Corporation for 38 years, retiring in 1985. She was an active and dedicated member of Trinity United Methodist Church since 1942, and served the church in many ways. Wanda was proud of her 38 years of being a volunteer at Gateway Regional Medical Center. Wanda was a people person and enjoyed her days of working at the hospital, in the church and in the community. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Flora Anna Cox (nee: Hamilton); by her husband of 65 years, Gil, whom she married April 1, 1945; and by three brothers and five sisters.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, other extended family, a loving church family and many friends.
Special thanks to ProMedica | Heartland Hospice for all of their and support and help.
In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, ProMedica | Heartland Hospice, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, in Granite City, IL. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2542 E. 25th Street, in Granite City, IL with Rev. John Walter and Rev. Jackie K. Havis-Shear officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL. www.irwinchapel.com