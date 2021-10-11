Wanda Lee Ogden, 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:08 a.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born October 29, 1932 in Fremont, Missouri, a daughter of the late Charley and Delphia (Brawley) Smith. She married Donald C. Ogden on November 2, 1950 in Salem, Arkansas and he passed away on February 9, 2012. She was a member of Peace Church in Pontoon Beach and enjoyed her days of camping, reading and tending to her flowers. She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. She is survived by a daughter, Shari Sweigart of Granite City; daughter-in-law, Shelly Ogden of Granite City; grandson, Jake Bryant of Swansea; great granddaughter, Lisa Lee; special niece, Renea and Ric Davis of Kirkwood, Missouri; two sisters, Rojena Millsap of Granite City and Wilda Payne of Van Buren, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Ogden of Belvidere, Illinois and Arlene Ogden of Sayre, Pennsylvania; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Donald Ogden Jr.; granddaughter-in-law, Connie Bryant; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Emma Lee Smith, Youman and Opal Smith and Vern and Anna Lee Smith; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Arlene and Ernie Thompson and Barbara and Odis Martin and two brothers-in-law, Junior Millsap and Bert Payne. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Corey Penn officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to Peace Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com