Wanda Lee Colp, 63, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:12 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. She was born August 29, 1958 in Greenville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Wes and Emma (Oliver) Garris. She married Gary W. “George” Colp Sr. on February 10, 1978 and he passed away on February 7, 2014. Wanda enjoyed her days of cooking and was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by three children, Amy Colp of Granite City, Gary W. Colp Jr. of Granite City and Lisa Colp of Benld; seven grandchildren, Jesse Pastoriza, Sam Bazzell, Ciera Pastoriza, Megan Colp, Johnny Pastoriza, Angelena Pastoriza and Emma Stafford; eight brothers and sisters, Bill, Donnie, Judy, Louise, Lucille, Ruby, Ann and Jimmy; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com