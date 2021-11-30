Walter “Sony” A. Norton 76 of Granite City passed November 25, 2021. Sony was born December 6 1944 in Gideon, Mo. son of the late Edward W.C. Norton and Georgia Powell Norton.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Employed for 19 years at O.I. Plastic Products Division in St. Louis as a supervisor.
Survived by children; Dawna (Paul) Smith of Trenton, Alan Norton of Granite City, Blake Norton of Daytona Florida, Jason Hagopian of St. Louis, and Casandra (Michael) Drennan of Granite City. 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister Anita Huckla and brother Michael Norton of Granite City.
Preceded by his wife Sandra Lee Norton who passed October 15, 2021.
Visitation will be Wednesday December 1, at 9:30 -11:30 am at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City.
Burial with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.