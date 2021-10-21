Walter Lee Conklin, age 75, of Madison, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City, IL. Walter was born on December 22, 1945 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Walter Pope Conklin and Virginia R. (Greer) Conklin.
Walter was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Marines. In November of 1967, Walter married Ada Mae Monroe, the love of his life and Ada passed away on September 26, 2006. Walter retired from the produce department at Cohen Foods after many years of dedicated service. He enjoyed fishing and watching wrestling. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Walter will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Tina Longo of Madison, IL; proud grandfather to Catherine Longo, Mitzie Conklin and Christopher Conklin; nine great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Memorial donations may be given to the family. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.