Walter Greathouse, Jr.

Walter “Shang” Douglas Greathouse Jr. age 71, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at his home. Shang was born on August 31, 1951, in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Walter “Shang” Douglas Greathouse Sr. and Mildred Greathouse (Hagan).
On April 21, 1978, Shang married Janice Stelling, the love of his life in Edwardsville, IL. Shang retired from MESD (Metro East Sanitary District) as the Superintendent of Operations after 30 plus years of dedicated service. Shang never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed telling stories and making new friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. Shang will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and a dear friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Shang was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Greathouse.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Janice Greathouse of Granite City, IL; loving children, Walter Douglas (Amanda) Greathouse III of Granite City, IL, Michael (Ashlei) Greathouse of Granite City, IL and Kelly (Eric) Barns of St. Charles, MO; dear brothers, Brian Greathouse of Punta Gorda, FL and Scott (Terri) Greathouse of Collinsville, IL; proud grandfather to Walter Douglas Greathouse IV, Jackson Greathouse, Riley Barns and Hudson Barns; extended family and many wonderful friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2022, with the memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
