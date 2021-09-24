Virginia Rose Roberts, age 92, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her home, with her loving family by her side. Virginia was born on October 17, 1928 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Arthur and Libby (Santagato) Lombardi.
On September 10, 1949, Virginia Lombardi married Everett Eugene “Gene” Roberts, the love of her life and Gene passed away on August 1, 2005. Virginia was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. She had worked as a secretary at Melvin Price U.S. Army Support Center for eight years. After being a stay at home mom and raising her three children, Virginia went to work for Belleville Area College as a typist for ten years. Virginia loved watching baseball and she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. Virginia loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her sisters, Ann Hamilos, Mary Germanece and Delores Mort.
Virginia is survived by her loving children, Thomas (Tammy) Roberts of Granite City, IL, Carol (Brian) Clawson of Edwardsville, IL, and Diane Roberts of Clinton, KY dear brothers, Michael Lombardi of Edwardsville, IL, Bob (Kathy) Lombardi of Edwardsville, IL; proud grandmother to Nick (Carla Haug) Roberts, Ryan (Danielle) Roberts, Brent (Alex) Wolk, Kelsey (Russ) Kessman, Haleigh (Jeff) Haberberger and Taylor Buchanan; proud great-grandmother to Elsie Roberts, Everett “Rhett” Roberts, James Kessman, Jude Kessman, Quinn Haberberger and Avery Burns; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, IL, with Father Stephen Thompson officiating. Virginia will be laid to rest next to Gene at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Holy Family Catholic Church or masses.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.