Virginia Nell Murphy, 73, of Pontoon Beach, IL died on Monday, November 15, 2021 at her home.
She was born on November 5, 1948 in Nortonville, KY to Ballard Johnson and Azalee (Dukes) Kilmer.
Virginia married Henry Murphy in Granite City, IL on September 17, 1978.
The loving wife and mother enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting and yard sales.
Besides her husband, Virginia is survived by 3 daughters: Patti (Terry) Bodeker of Coulterville, IL, Vickie Schuman of Granite City, IL and Michelle (Michael) Whitford of Granite City, IL; a son, Danny Farley of Granite City, IL; 14 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Also surviving are 6 brothers: Leonard (Donna) Johnson of Granite City, IL, Billy (Hilah) Johnson of PA, Robert Lee Johnson of Topeka, KS, James Johnson of PA, Larry Johnson of Puxico, MO and David Johnson of PA and 2 sisters: Linda (Ed) Self of Edwardsville, IL and Mary Martin of Granite City, IL.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville, IL.
